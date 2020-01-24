mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty & Sueco the Child Link Up On "Speed Me Up" From "Sonic The Hedgehog" Soundtrack

Erika Marie
January 24, 2020 00:38
Atlantic / WEA Atlantic / WEA
Atlantic / WEA

Speed Me Up
Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty & Sueco The Child

Gearing up for a SEGA takeover.


SEGA fans will see the beloved character of Sonic the Hedgehog hit the silver screen next month when the feature film about the fast-moving coin-collector hits theaters. Although the movie won't be released until Valentine's Day weekend, it's already being projected to bring in over $40 million during its opening. The star-studded film has now released a song from its soundtrack that has a few noteworthy acts that come together for a pop-heavy, family-friendly tune.

Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty & Sueco the Child are featured on "Speed Me Up," a song that blends hip hop and pop with key soundbites from the SEGA game. Ty drops a few names during his verse including LeBron James, Nipsey Hussle, Tay-K, so give the Take A Day Trip-produced track a spin and let us know if you're looking forward to seeing Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters.

Quotable Lyrics

Pocket full of greens, stack up like a pot of peas
Big boy dawg, walking 'round with a lot of fleece
Too quick and too fast, every day I gotta make it count
Every second gotta make it last
Roll around, do the double dash

