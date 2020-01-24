Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty & Sueco the Child Link Up On "Speed Me Up" From "Sonic The Hedgehog" Soundtrack

SEGA fans will see the beloved character of Sonic the Hedgehog hit the silver screen next month when the feature film about the fast-moving coin-collector hits theaters. Although the movie won't be released until Valentine's Day weekend, it's already being projected to bring in over $40 million during its opening. The star-studded film has now released a song from its soundtrack that has a few noteworthy acts that come together for a pop-heavy, family-friendly tune.

Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty & Sueco the Child are featured on "Speed Me Up," a song that blends hip hop and pop with key soundbites from the SEGA game. Ty drops a few names during his verse including LeBron James, Nipsey Hussle, Tay-K, so give the Take A Day Trip-produced track a spin and let us know if you're looking forward to seeing Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters.

Quotable Lyrics

Pocket full of greens, stack up like a pot of peas

Big boy dawg, walking 'round with a lot of fleece

Too quick and too fast, every day I gotta make it count

Every second gotta make it last

Roll around, do the double dash