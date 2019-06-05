With the series tied at one game apiece, tonight's game is very important between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. Many basketball fans are still going with the Dubs to win the whole thing but some hopefuls are picking the Raptors to be crowned as the new champs. Wiz Khalifa appears to be in the latter group of fans. The Pittsburgh native has been repping a Raps jersey in his last two social media uploads and he definitely looks to be rooting for The North to pull through tonight. He offered the not-so-subtle hint in a post about his upcoming plans, teasing some new music on the way.



Natt Lim/Getty Images

"Guess who’s droppin new music soon," asked the rapper. In reality, he could be talking about anybody but since he asked, we're gonna have to go with Wiz. That's our final answer. The artist might still be coming off the success of his 2009 project with Curren$y but he's always working away in the studio, ensuring that he has enough content to keep the fans satiated. As hip-hop heads, we've come to learn that "coming soon" doesn't necessarily mean anything but the prospect of new Wiz still has us pumped. Hopefully, he can get back to his strongest form, making music that sticks and that will remain in our playlists for years.

Are you looking forward to some new Wiz or do you think he should take a break? Let us know who you think is gonna win the game tonight too.