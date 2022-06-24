Wiz Khalifa Teases New Album "Multiverse" With Fresh Single "Bad Ass Bitches"

Wiz Khalifa is always crafting new music and in the future, he will be coming out with a new album called Multiverse. The album is set to drop in the summertime and fans cannot wait for the project to arrive. In the meantime, Wiz has been hyping the project up with a couple of new singles, including "Bad Ass Bitches" which dropped today.

This song is an undeniable club banger in which Wiz raps about beautiful women and their intentions for him. He is upfront and direct with the hypothetical women in the song, and his verses are splayed out over some bouncy production that certainly fits the subject matter. Wiz has always occupied a unique space in hip-hop and it's great to see him excelling this far into his career.

You can listen to the new track, below. As always, let us know what you think of this effort, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Somebody let me know, are you for anybody, bitch?

I heard from the bros you a busy-bodied bitch

Shit, don't nobody care if you got plenty bodies, bitch

You a— (Bad ass, bad ass)

Came in it solo, believe I'm leavin' out with somethin'