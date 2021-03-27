Wiz Khalifa Shares Unreleased Nipsey Hussle Verse On "Hopes & Dreams"

Monday will mark 10 years since the release of Wiz Khalifa's major-label debut. Rolling Papers felt like a long-winded win after Khalifa's hustle through the mixtape and blog circuits, and his independent approach to the game. To commemorate the milestone, Wiz returned with an anniversary edition of the project including four tracks, as well as an unreleased from the late Nipsey Hussle. The two initially had collaborated on "Hopes & Dreams" but Nip was never heard on the final edition.

Atlantic Records confirmed the plan was to include Nip on the original version of the track but was never finalized “due to clearance issues, despite the two farsighted rapper/entrepreneurs’ long friendship and close personal bond.”

Check the track below and let us know what you think of Nip's verse.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm smoking while she dancin' topless

I think lil' mama think she down

Tell me that she strips so she could pay her way through college

Bricks of money like I robbed a bank

At my table wrapped in plastic with a gang of drank