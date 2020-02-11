mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Shares Surprise "It's Only Weed Bro" EP

Erika Marie
February 11, 2020 04:54
It’s Only Weed Bro
Wiz Khalifa

At the moment it's only available for download, but the rapper said he would be uploading it to SoundCloud soon.


He wanted to help fans kick off a new week the right way, so Wiz Khalifa shared a new, seven-song EP. The rapper wrote on Twitter that he was planning on releasing It's Only Weed Bro on his SoundCloud, but instead, he shared a link for a WeTransfer download. It's free for all who are vying for some new Wiz tunes, so you can check that out here.

It's Only Weed Bro has a selection of beats with recognizable samples that range from hip hop favorites to classic oldies hits. Wiz once again spits rhymes to vibe to and while the project isn't lengthy, it's a good time. The rapper doesn't fly too far from his familiar delivery and cadence, so download It's Only Weed Bro here and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Ain't Sh*t Changed
2. Vanity Fair
3. Use Your Manners
4. Big Shadow
5. Mark's Basement
6. Smokin Section
7. Easy Access

