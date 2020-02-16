mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Shares "Smokin' Section" Video

Milca P.
February 15, 2020 22:46
Wiz Khalifa delivers a new clip.

Wiz Khalifa has touched down with a new official clip for his "Smokin' Section" cut. 

The track is a standout originally found in Wiz's most recent It's Only Weed Bro EP. The cut itself is produced by DJ Premier as the backdrop to Common's "The 6th Sense" track while LewisYouNasty handles the video's creation. The finished product finds Wiz personifying the vibes set forth by the track as he bounces around locales while lighting one up. It captures the essence of the seven-track project which arrived as a surprise to fans, following up on 2019's  Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young.

Enjoy "Smokin' Section" up top.

