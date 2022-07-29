Wiz Khalifa Shares "1000 Women" Featuring THEY. On "Multiverse" Album

It's been a productive year for Wiz Khalifa so far. Not only has the "Black & Yellow" hitmaker been steady hitting the gym for his MMA training, but he's also already shared joint projects with Juicy J (Stoner's Night), as well as Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA (Full Court Press).

This New Music Friday, the North Dakota-born lyricist dropped off his Multiverse album, including one appearance from Girl Talk and two from THEY. on "1000 Women" and "Goyard Bags."

Today, we've chosen to spotlight the former, which shows a ton of growth from Khalifa not only as an artist but also as a human. "Grew up, young pretty boy, having all the bitches / Now I'm a lil' bit older, I see things different," the 34-year-old reflects.

"Used to think all that I wanted was a thousand women / Now I feel more mature, all I think about is children /Runnin' 'round my backyard while I'm smokin' out and chillin' / Teach 'em how to run the business, give 'em all Black privilege."

Stream "1000 Women" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

To get that done, I don't need a thousand women

I only need one real one