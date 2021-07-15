Although there are tens of millions of Americans who have received one of the various COVID-19 vaccines, cases continue to plague hospitals. The rising Delta variant of the virus has been running rampant worldwide, and in Los Angeles County alone, it is reported that every person in hospitals battling COVID has not been vaccinated.

The vaccine debate rages on as millions of people have opted to not receive the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer vaccines, and in some cases, even those who have been vaccinated have surfaced with positive test results. Wiz Khalifa's vaccination status is unclear, but the rapper shared on Twitter this evening (July 14) that he has COVID-19.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

"Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while," he tweeted. While recovering, Wiz promised to use his time wisely as he locks in and quarantines himself for a few weeks. "While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project."

Wiz's news comes hours after the Foo Fighters revealed that someone in their camp also tested positive for COVID, forcing them to reschedule their upcoming Los Angeles show at The Forum. Check out the posts below.

[via]