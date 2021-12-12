Wiz Khalifa Reunites With Cardo & Sledgren On “Blacc Tarantino”

Wiz Khalifa fans have been loving the 34-year-old’s surprise project, Wiz Got Wings since it arrived at midnight on Friday. The album sees Wiz reunite with former collaborators Cardo (Got Wings) and Sledgren to create a masterpiece that feels similar to some of his older offerings that have stayed in rotation over the years.

The tape’s 11th track, “Blacc Tarantino” has quickly become a standout, with the North Dakota-born star cooly rhyming over smooth, almost magical production. “She don’t wanna be left out / Let her hit the weed, this the best out / Came over to my crib with her chest out / Best friend hatin’, she the next one waitin’,” the catchy intro goes.





While Wiz and his collaborators handle much of the album on their own, Fedd the God was tapped for “Dr. Dankenstien,” Young Deji appears on “Purple Fantasy,” “2 Stoned For TV” sees Curren$y, and Larry June assists on “Know Better.” Last, but certainly not least, Chevy Woods shows up on the final track, “The Kid Frankie Pt. 2.”

Listen to “Blacc Tarantino” below and let us know what titles you’ve been loving from Wiz Got Wings.

