Wiz Khalifa Returns With "The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa (Deluxe)" Ft. Tyga, Maxo Kream, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Never one to disappoint, Wiz Khalifa returns with a few more additions to his The Saga of Wiz Khalifa project. On 4-20, Wiz dropped off his seven-track Taylor Gang vibe with features from Tyga, Megan Thee Stallion, K CAMP, Logic, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and Mustard. On Friday (October 2), Wiz has given us the deluxe version and with eight additional songs, he's ready to usher in the fall season with another set of bangers.

Wiz Khalifa has added a few of his friends to catch his wave including aimeeags, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Deji, Maxo Kream, SNSTBLVD, Saxl Rose, and Rubi Rose. The Saga of Wiz Khalifa (Deluxe) is one of a long stream of releases for Wiz this year, including his mixtapes It's Only Weed Bro, Big Doobies, and Big Pimpin. Check out The Saga of Wiz Khalifa (Deluxe) and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. What's the Move ft. Maxo Kream & SNSTBLVD

2. Millions ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

3. On Top ft. aimeeags

4. POV ft. Rubi Rose

5. This Time Around

6. Trap Nap ft. Saxl Rose

7. Villa

8. Above Average ft. Young Deji

9. Still Wiz

10 Contact ft. Tyga

11. Y U Mad ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard

12. High Today ft. Logic

13. Out in Space ft. Quavo

14. Clouds in the Air ft. K CAMP

15. Bammer ft. Mustard