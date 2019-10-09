Wiz Khalifa Returns With More New Vibes On "I Can't Stay"

Over the past month or so, Wiz Khalifa has been releasing a shit ton of new music, sharing nearly a track a day for 5 weeks in a row. With no slowing down in sight, the T.G.O.D. General decides to keep his onslaught going by returning today with another new offering via soundcloud called “I Can’t Stay.”

Over some mesmerizing production, Wiz shows off his rapid fire flow & double time rhyme scheme, rapping about not being to stay with his girl after their late night adventures. “I cant stay, I cant stay, I cant stay/ Im rollin up, Im rollin up/ I gotta be on my way (I gotta be on my way)” he raps on the chorus.

Suggest you roll one up and listen to the new vibes from Wiz. Thoughts?

Quotable Lyrics:

Waking up early and putting a joint to my lips

Thinking about all the paper that I'ma get

Niggas keep hatin’ but to me you do not exist

Ain't really stressing just want to get high with my chick