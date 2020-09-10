mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Puts His Feet Up On "No Time"

Mitch Findlay
September 10, 2020 17:42
431 Views
24
1
2020 Taylor Gang2020 Taylor Gang
2020 Taylor Gang

No Time
Wiz Khalifa
Produced by Harry Fraud

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Wiz Khalifa and Harry Fraud make a solid team on the smooth "Big Pimpin" highlight track "No Time."


In celebration of his thirty-third birthday, rapper slash stoner slash father slash MMA aficionado Wiz Khalifa switched things up and gave a gift to his fans: the free mixtape Big PimpinFeaturing production from Mufasa, Statik Selektah, Tai, and Harry Fraud, the tape is pretty much what you've come to expect from Wiz Khalifa. Swagged out, marijuana-infused bars brimming with easygoing charisma. At this stage in the game, Wiz is simply enjoying himself on the mic, culminating in some seriously smooth joints -- including "No Time," produced by the ever-solid Harry Fraud. 

"Man I'm livin' what these lil' motherfuckers dream, either you in or you out, ain't no in-between," spits Wiz, catching the vibe with practiced ease. "I put my soul on the track, so my son could eat, and we gon' get that money back if I'm on the beat." Wiz Khalifa is not what you'd call a complex character -- his desires are simple, to eat, sleep, smoke, and be merry. On "No Time," he even manages to make rapping about the grind sound like a relaxing day in the sun. It's a rare gift, that. Check out the track now, and sound off -- is Wiz Khalifa still holding your attention?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I’m hella cool but don’t relax when it come to cheese
We by the pool but don't get water on my shirt please
My ’61 is clean, there ain't a spec on my seats
Stay workin' out but I can't lie my pockets obese

Wiz Khalifa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  4
  1
  431
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wiz Khalifa Harry Fraud
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiz Khalifa Puts His Feet Up On "No Time"
24
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject