Wiz Khalifa Puts His Feet Up On "No Time"

In celebration of his thirty-third birthday, rapper slash stoner slash father slash MMA aficionado Wiz Khalifa switched things up and gave a gift to his fans: the free mixtape Big Pimpin. Featuring production from Mufasa, Statik Selektah, Tai, and Harry Fraud, the tape is pretty much what you've come to expect from Wiz Khalifa. Swagged out, marijuana-infused bars brimming with easygoing charisma. At this stage in the game, Wiz is simply enjoying himself on the mic, culminating in some seriously smooth joints -- including "No Time," produced by the ever-solid Harry Fraud.

"Man I'm livin' what these lil' motherfuckers dream, either you in or you out, ain't no in-between," spits Wiz, catching the vibe with practiced ease. "I put my soul on the track, so my son could eat, and we gon' get that money back if I'm on the beat." Wiz Khalifa is not what you'd call a complex character -- his desires are simple, to eat, sleep, smoke, and be merry. On "No Time," he even manages to make rapping about the grind sound like a relaxing day in the sun. It's a rare gift, that. Check out the track now, and sound off -- is Wiz Khalifa still holding your attention?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I’m hella cool but don’t relax when it come to cheese

We by the pool but don't get water on my shirt please

My ’61 is clean, there ain't a spec on my seats

Stay workin' out but I can't lie my pockets obese