Wiz Khalifa has had an eventful past couple of weeks. The Pittsburgh-bred rapper released some dope visuals for his latest lyrical exercise, "Chappelle's Show" featuring AD, he's gotten back on his MMA wave, and got to commemorate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant with a performance of "See You Again" at the Staples Center. However, during a performance in Park City, UT for the Sundance Film Festival, the Taylor Gang CEO found himself at odds with the local police when his show was shut down by the authorities. Fast forward to this past weekend and it's like nothing ever happened, as the 32-year-old emcee closed out Super Bowl weekend in the presence of an ocean of lovely adult entertainers.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Wiz Khalifa kicked off Super Bowl weekend performing at the Fast & Furious 9 (F9) trailer premiere alongside Cardi B and friends, before making his way to Tao’s Big Game Weekend in partnership with David Grutman’s nightclub Story on Friday evening (Jan. 31). The "High Right Now" rapper partied alongside Meek Mill who had his own lineup of performances to complete prior to enjoying the Super Bowl festivities.

It wasn't until Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs solidified their first-ever Lombardi trophy that the real turn up began as Wiz Khalifa shared his outing at Miami's E11even strip club. During a series of short clips posted to his Instagram story, Wiz Khalifa can be seen canoodling amidst an abundance of exotic dancers. The hip-hop artists filmed money-covered floors, plastic-wrapped one-dollar bills, and shapely, scantily-clad dressed women performing to the best of their abilities.

While there might be an on-going investigation as to what took place during his performance at Sundance, that isn't stopping the rapper from having a good time with his peers. Check out some of the strip club footage from Wiz Khalifa's Super Bowl weekend in the video provided below.