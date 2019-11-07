Halloween may be over but Wiz Khalifa's latest visit to the Late Late Show with James Corden sees the rapper discuss his son's love for all things scary, especially for the spooky season. Wiz shares a son with his ex Amber Rose and this year six-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz dressed as Pennywise from Stephen King's thriller, It.

"So, I didn't have to explain to him 'Let's be evil,'" he told James, as seen in the clip below. "He's weird. He loves scary movies. He's not really scared of, like, gory things. He understands that it's just a story and that it's a movie and it's not real. ... He's watched It, both of them."

Wiz wasn't particularly interested in seeing the second film of the franchise but his son convinced him. "I wasn't even gonna watch it," Wiz added. "But I was like 'He's six, I gotta get tough.'" Apparently Sebastian's costume "absolutely" scared his friends and we can't blame them since it was very spot on.

Wiz got into the Halloween spirit this year with his new girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar. The duo dressed up as a Mortal Kombat couple and shared their cute costumes on Instagram - peep the pic here.