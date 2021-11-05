Wiz Khalifa Offers Up A Fire Verse On New 2 Chainz Track, “Sofa”

Fans of 2 Chainz were not only happy to hear that that the rapper has uploaded the 10th anniversary edition of his mixtape T.R.U. REALigion across streaming platforms, but also overjoyed to find out that Tity Boi added two new collaborations to the tracklist.

The first new addition is the very hot Big Sean joint, “Wreck,” which sees the two flexing their extensive bank accounts while throwing shade at any exes who may have done them wrong. The second song is titled “Sofa,” and includes a face-paced verse from Wiz Khalifa, on which he drops bars about smoking swishers and f*cking with bad bitches.

“Got a fine bitch layin’ on my sofa sleep,” 2 Chainz raps repeatedly on the chorus. Elsewhere on the album, the 44-year-old collaborates with artists like Cap 1, Meek Mill, T.I., Kreayshawn, Young Jeezy, Yo Gotta, Birdman, J Hard, Jadakiss, Dolla Boy, Raekwon, and Trey Songz.

Along with the re-release of T.R.U. REALigion, the “Birthday Song” hitmaker announced that he’ll be headed out on a quick tour later this month, hitting six different cities across the U.S. to perform tracks from the 2011 mixtape.

What are your thoughts on Wiz Khalifa’s latest verse? Should he and 2 Chainz link up again in the future?

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a fine bitch layin' on my sofa sleep (Sleep, sleep)

Another fine bitch layin' close to me (Me, me)

Yeah, I got this trick talkin' groceries

Good head, stress relief, that's how it supposed to be