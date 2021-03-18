Over the past two years, The Masked Singer has absolutely exploded in the United States as one of the most beloved new shows on Fox. The show has featured countless celebrities, from Lonzo Ball and Tony Hawk to Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne, who sing popular songs while covered in full-bodied costumes and masks in hopes of making it to the end of the competition without revealing their true identity. The latest season of The Masked Singer began on March 10, and fans already have a pretty strong idea about who one of the contestants is.

Following yesterday's episode, fans of The Masked Singer are almost certain that one of the contestants, simply known as Chameleon, is none other than Wiz Khalifa. In last night's episode, the second group of contestants competed, singing songs such as "Barracuda" by Heart, "TiK ToK" by Kesha, and "Ride wit Me" by Nelly. Chameleon performed the latter song well and remained in the running, so the character's identity wasn't officially revealed, but fans are still convinced that the Taylor Gang artist is posing as the tall, colorful reptile.

With one listen to the Chameleon's performance, you may be just as easily convinced.

Stay tuned to The Masked Singer to see if Chameleon is revealed to be Wiz Khalifa and check out some fan reactions below.

[via]