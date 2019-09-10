Wiz Khalifa Kicks Back & Lights Up On "Presidential Smoke"

If you're a Wiz Khalifa fan, it's been a pretty great week for you. The rapper's essentially dropped a new song every day for the past week. It's unsure why he decided to unleash all of this music but hey, who's complaining? The rapper came through with his new single, "Presidential Smoke" earlier today. Wiz delivers another smokers anthem with this one but it also sounds like the closest he's been to his mixtape days in a while. The signature "Okaay" adlib opens up the track before Wiz Khalifa dives into hazy production and details the laid back stoner lifestyle.

Wiz could've essentially dropped a little mixtape with all the music he's released lately. Whether he'll release a new project soon is still unclear but enjoy these daily drops while you can.

Quotable Lyrics

The cheddar breed better weed

McQueen instead of Hennessy

And bad bitches in my bed

Eatin' where they do the dishes at

That's called the mafia table, how these other n***as livin'?

And thug now, but they was trippin'

As long as my '64 tippin' and I keep kush bud trimmin'