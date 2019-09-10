mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Kicks Back & Lights Up On "Presidential Smoke"

Aron A.
September 10, 2019 16:52
172 Views
10
2
CoverCover

Presidential Smoke
Wiz Khalifa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wiz Khalifa returns to original form on "Presidential Smoke."


If you're a Wiz Khalifa fan, it's been a pretty great week for you. The rapper's essentially dropped a new song every day for the past week. It's unsure why he decided to unleash all of this music but hey, who's complaining? The rapper came through with his new single, "Presidential Smoke" earlier today. Wiz delivers another smokers anthem with this one but it also sounds like the closest he's been to his mixtape days in a while. The signature "Okaay" adlib opens up the track before Wiz Khalifa dives into hazy production and details the laid back stoner lifestyle. 

Wiz could've essentially dropped a little mixtape with all the music he's released lately. Whether he'll release a new project soon is still unclear but enjoy these daily drops while you can. 

Quotable Lyrics
The cheddar breed better weed
McQueen instead of Hennessy 
And bad bitches in my bed
Eatin' where they do the dishes at
That's called the mafia table, how these other n***as livin'?
And thug now, but they was trippin'
As long as my '64 tippin' and I keep kush bud trimmin'

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  172
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Wiz Khalifa new song new track taylor gang
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiz Khalifa Kicks Back & Lights Up On "Presidential Smoke"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject