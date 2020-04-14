Wiz Khalifa Kicked Back With Charisma On "Mezmorized"

In his own way, Wiz Khalifa quietly started a movement at the onset of a brand new decade, flying alongside his homeboy Curren$y Spitta for a revised take on luxury marijuana raps. For many Kush & Orange Juice served as an introduction to a young Khalifa, who seemed to favor life's simple pleasures and high-class, vaguely eighties-inspired instrumentals. All the while he seemed to float with joint in hand, no more so than on the album's second track "Mezmorized."

Taking to a smooth instrumental from Cardo, Wiz kicked some effortless bars that successfully captured the entirety of his personality in a few mere minutes. "Get love from the hoes, but it's money over bitches, nothing above it," declares Wiz, a lifestyle choice he has since chosen to abide by. "Like the weed loud like my engine when I speed up, Bitches holding they weave rolling trees with they pretty feet up." It's refreshing in its simplicity, the quintessential soundtrack during a month in which 4/20 is a daily recurrence -- at least, technically speaking.

Say what you will about Wiz Khalifa, but the man had a formula and damned if it hasn't aged like a fine wine. Happy tenth birthday to Kush & OJ, and be sure to cop that upcoming vinyl drop whenever it happens to hit stores. Do you still enjoy revisiting this classic tape?

