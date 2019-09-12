mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Keeps The Hot Streak Going With "Neighbors"

Aron A.
September 12, 2019 19:25
544 Views
30
1
CoverCover

Neighbors
Wiz Khalifa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wiz Khalifa is back with another new song.


Wiz Khalifa's been dropping new music every day for nearly two weeks now. The rapper's daily drop has been filled with gems that show glimpses of what we could expect from him in the future, and truthfully, it's promising. Nothing's really sounded like the radio hits he aims to make on his albums but going back to flow reminiscent of his earlier days.

Wiz dropped off his new single, "Neighbors" earlier today. The rapper jumps on a spacey, smoked out instrumental as he touches on his typical topics: weed, weather, and money. It's braggadocious, fun, and short, which has been the premise of much of the loose tracks he's released recently. 

This could possibly be the lead up to another project dropping sometime soon but it wouldn't be shocking if Wiz decided to re-charge for the remainder of 2019 and come back strong in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
Now, all my n***as ridin' with me, and rollin' dank up
I keep a bad bitch with me, a money maker
And if you fuck with her, she a heartbreaker
And if she got a bad friend, we all neighbors

Wiz Khalifa new song new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiz Khalifa Keeps The Hot Streak Going With "Neighbors"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject