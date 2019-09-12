Wiz Khalifa Keeps The Hot Streak Going With "Neighbors"

Wiz Khalifa's been dropping new music every day for nearly two weeks now. The rapper's daily drop has been filled with gems that show glimpses of what we could expect from him in the future, and truthfully, it's promising. Nothing's really sounded like the radio hits he aims to make on his albums but going back to flow reminiscent of his earlier days.

Wiz dropped off his new single, "Neighbors" earlier today. The rapper jumps on a spacey, smoked out instrumental as he touches on his typical topics: weed, weather, and money. It's braggadocious, fun, and short, which has been the premise of much of the loose tracks he's released recently.

This could possibly be the lead up to another project dropping sometime soon but it wouldn't be shocking if Wiz decided to re-charge for the remainder of 2019 and come back strong in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Now, all my n***as ridin' with me, and rollin' dank up

I keep a bad bitch with me, a money maker

And if you fuck with her, she a heartbreaker

And if she got a bad friend, we all neighbors