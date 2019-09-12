Wiz Khalifa Just Wants To Take Things Slow On Ballad "No Rush"

Wiz Khalifa has made a name for himself as one of those rappers who is heavily inspired by weed and what it can do for relaxing you. It's also evident by his music that weed can have an effect on the creative process, leading to some slower, more vibed out tracks. Wiz has always been good for a vibe and with his latest track called "No Rush," Wiz brings the slow jams to a whole new level.

Throughout the track, Wiz croons over a lowkey instrumental and even reflects on the past. The title "No Rush" serves as a rallying cry for the song as he urges whoever he is rapping to, to just take things slow and now worry about things you can't control. It's a message we could all stand to benefit from and lends to a pretty catchy song.

If you're a Wiz fan, you'll definitely want to check this one out.

Quotable Lyrics:

Imma roll up the dope

Imma fill y'all with hope

Not a rapper or a singer

I'm the leader of the board