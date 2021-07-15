mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Joins SK8 On DVBBS-Assisted "Girl Next Door"

July 14, 2021 20:51
Girl Next Door
Sk8 Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Dvbbs

Sk8 releases his new single, "Girls Next Door" ft. Wiz Khalifa & Dvbbs.


The Taylor Gang train is moving in motion. Wiz Khalifa's label has steady expanded since the early 2010s when everyone was yelling 'Taylor Gang Or Die.' The loyal fanbase is still going strong but Wiz has also been introducing new artists to the fold. Wiz Khalifa announced the signing of SK8 in 2018 and they've been going strong ever since.

This week, Sk8 unveiled a brand new single titled, "Girl Next Door." His latest single taps Wiz Khalifa and DVBBS for assistance. It's pop-punk inspiration doesn't necessarily seem like it would be a good fit for Wiz Khalifa but the Taylor Gang leader pulls through on this one.

Sk8 and Wiz Khalifa previously worked alongside each other on the track, "Omme."

Check their latest collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
In the bathroom stall from the couch to the wall
I swear she does it all
Take her picture, save her number 
'My lil' good girl' is what I saved you under

