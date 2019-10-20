Wiz Khalifa Joins 24hrs On "911"

Rostrum Records’ signee 24hrs is hot off the release of his new album World On Fire, which featured guest appearances from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, DMX, Madeintyo and more. "World On Fire is like its own world and its own vibe," 24hrs said. "My day one fans are going to really connect with this project. DMX even hopped on this sh*t. I’d say it’s my best work so far,” he added. Aside from the DMX joint, another record that’s been getting attention is the record with Wiz Khalifa called “911,” which we’re highlighting for y'all right here.

Take a listen to K Swisha-produced collab and let us know what you think. World On Fire can be streamed in its entirety right here on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flyin' 'cross the oceans, '69 THC

Pills sunken in my seat

Blessin' music, I can see what's real

'Bout to get this money then get home to my baby boy

Niggas talkin' millions

Booked this flight, then I'm makin' more

- Wiz