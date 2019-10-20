mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Joins 24hrs On "911"

Kevin Goddard
October 20, 2019 09:55
455 Views
14
1
CoverCover

911
24hrs Feat. Wiz Khalifa
Produced by K Swisha

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
44% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to 24hrs' new collab with Wiz "911."


Rostrum Records’ signee 24hrs is hot off the release of his new album World On Fire, which featured guest appearances from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, DMX, Madeintyo and more. "World On Fire is like its own world and its own vibe," 24hrs said. "My day one fans are going to really connect with this project. DMX even hopped on this sh*t. I’d say it’s my best work so far,” he added. Aside from the DMX joint, another record that’s been getting attention is the record with Wiz Khalifa called “911,” which we’re highlighting for y'all right here.

Take a listen to K Swisha-produced collab and let us know what you think. World On Fire can be streamed in its entirety right here on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flyin' 'cross the oceans, '69 THC
Pills sunken in my seat
Blessin' music, I can see what's real
'Bout to get this money then get home to my baby boy
Niggas talkin' millions
Booked this flight, then I'm makin' more

- Wiz

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  4
  1
  455
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
24hrs Wiz Khalifa K Swisha
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiz Khalifa Joins 24hrs On "911"
14
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject