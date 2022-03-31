Entertainers, especially comedians, have been on edge since last weekend as they come forward about feeling "traumatized" after watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock. What occurred on the Oscars stage is unlike anything that has happened in Academy Awards history, and we previously reported on Smith apologizing for his actions. However, that is not quite enough for his critics nor the Academy, as the committee has issued a statement saying it is currently considering disciplinary action against the Fresh Prince icon.

Chris Rock told his sold-out audience in Boston this evening (March 30) that he is "still kind of processing what happened" and would address the incident formally at a later date. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa has also returned to the stage to offer a warning.



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

A clip of Wiz performing has circulated on social media and in it, the rapper made it clear that he isn't with any of the rushing the stage shenanigans.

“Thank y’all for coming out. If anybody tries to walk up here and slap me, you will get shot," he told the crowd. "I’m just letting you know right now.“

Others, like Kathy Griffin, fired off tweets about being concerned over their safety during stand-up comedy shows. Reports have surfaced claiming that many comedy venues have decided to increase security. Check out the video of Wiz Khalifa below.