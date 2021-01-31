mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Is On A Wave On "Ain't Shit Free"

Aron A.
January 31, 2021 12:47
Ain't Shit Free
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Deji & Young Deji

Wiz Khalifa returns with his latest record, "Ain't Shit Free."


We're not even into February and Wiz Khalifa set the tone for the year. Just after the clock struck midnight, Wiz Khalifa came through with a statement on #FUCC2020. A title that truly reflected the sentiments of the general public following the shitshow that was 2020. Anyways, Wiz clearly has tons more music in the cut that he's readying to release in the near future.

Today is the final day of January and even though this month hasn't shown much promise for the rest of the year, Wiz Khalifa is back with a stern reminder for anyone asking for handouts. The rapper teamed up with Deji for his latest single, "Ain't Shit Free" which was released alongside an in-studio performance visual.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got the sauce like spaghetti
Too much of a boss to be petty
You horny? Just call when you ready
This the wave like a jetski
I could tell that she ain't hung around real n***as 'til she met me

Wiz Khalifa Deji Young Deji
