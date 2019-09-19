mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Is Back With Deji On "Everything's Everything"

Kevin Goddard
September 19, 2019 13:29
Everything's Everything
Wiz Khalifa
Produced by Big Jerm

Listen to Wiz Khalifa's new song "Everything's Everything" featuring Deji.


If you haven't noticed by now, Wiz Khalifa has been releasing an onslaught of new music over the past couple weeks, and thankfully for us he doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. Following up his Chevy Woods-assisted cut “Have Fun” the T.G.O.D general decides to keep his foot on the gas and share another offering called “Everything’s Everything” with Deji.

Over some mesmerizing production from Big Jerm, Wiz slow it down a bit and reminds everyone that “everything is paid for” when with him, while Deji lays down his respective verse. It's still unclear if these recent releases will compile up into a project or just loosies off the computer, but we'll gladly take them. 

Suggest you roll up and enjoy the new vibes from Wiz and Deji. Thoughts?

Quotable Lyrics:

Drinks by the case load, what else you want girl I got it for you
You say you don't usually smoke, lets roll so it aint a problem for you
You've been saving up for someone who treats you right
You tell me I'm the one cuz you don't have to say the price

- Wiz

Wiz Khalifa Big Jerm
