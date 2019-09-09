Wiz Khalifa Hasn't Switched Up On "No Change"

Wiz Khalifa's been getting busy over the past week. While he's known to drop off a ton of music, he's had a newfound hunger that's had him dropping new music every day. For the most part, it feels like Wiz Khalifa's trying to channel the energy he had in his mixtape days. For his latest drop, he comes through with his new track, "No Change." It's a spacey, club banger with production that gets more and more EDM-centric as the seconds pass. Wiz throws the auto-tune on his voice to handle hook duties.

With the influx of music Wiz has delivered this week, it feels like we might end up getting a new mixtape or EP from him before the end of the year. Last month, he teamed up with Moneybagg Yo for "Never Lie."

Quotable Lyrics

She came here without me, said it's like a drug

We ain't spendin' money on it if it's out the budget

Stay to myself, keep my business out the public

You ain't talkin' money dawg, I ain't with the subject



