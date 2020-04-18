Wiz Khalifa is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from safely celebrating his favourite holiday. The certified stoner extraordinaire has a ton of plans lined up for 4/20 this year, which appears to include releasing a new album. Although, technically, "4/20" makes up the whole month this year (fourth month of the year, in the year 2020, you get it), April has been less than satisfactory due to the global health crisis currently impacting the world and preventing weed enthusiasts from carrying out any kush-tastic activities outside their living rooms.

However, if there's anyone that can pull off the 4/20 festivities from home, it's Mr. Khalifa. Wiz will be headlining the Weedmaps' "Higher Together: Sessions from Home" virtual festival on Monday, which will include performances from Ari Lennox, Dave East, Cam'ron, and more. Along with a DJ set, Wiz will be conducting a smoke session during the event, which will stream live on Weedmaps' website from 3:00pm-8:00pm EST/12:00pm-5:00pm PST.

"Super excited to hang with the Weedmaps smokers all over the world," Wiz said in a press release for the event. But that's not all. He also said that he's "even more pumped to be able to share a new project on a holiday everyone loves," implying that we may be getting a new Wiz album next week. Wiz also teased this potential upcoming offering on Twitter, asking if he really should drop a full project's worth of the music that he's got in the vault right now.

"What if I dropped an album on 4/20," he tweeted on Friday, much to the excitement of fans. But wait, there's more! This week also marks the three-year-anniversary of Wiz's Weed Farm mobile game app, and to celebrate, he's given users access to a special anniversary event that will end at 8:00pm EST/5:00pm PST on 4/20. He and Metamoki, the developer behind the game, have also pledged donations to Feeding America. What a stacked 4/20 we're getting this year!

