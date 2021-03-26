Before our eyes, Wiz Khalifa has transitioned from an up-and-coming rapper from Pitssburgh, Pensylvania into a veteran, multi-platinum, and award-winning Hip-Hop artist. In fact, this year marks the 10-year anniversary of one of Wiz's most important albums to date: his 2011 major label debut Rolling Papers. The double-platinum album housed huge singles like "Black and Yellow," "On My Level," and "Roll Up," and it truly signified Wiz Khalifa's arrival as a member of rap stardom. Now, to celebrate the album's milestone year, the Taylor Gang artist has a big surprise in store for fans.

Starting on the album's anniversary on March 29, fans will be able to pre-order and pre-save a deluxe expanded version of the original Rolling Papers, which will include tracks never before released on DSPs, such as "Middle Of You," "Stoned," and "Taylor Gang." In addition to the anniversary edition of Rolling Papers, fans will also be able to purchase limited edition vinyl with rare color variants, including blue vinyl with heavy splatter, green vinyl with a black smoke effect, and highlight yellow vinyl with a black smoke effect. The blue and green variants will be limited to 2,500 copies worldwide, and the highlighter yellow version will be exclusively available through Spotify.

The updated tracklist for the 10-year anniversary edition of Rolling Papers will be as follows:

Tracklist:

1. When I'm Gone

2. On My Level (feat. Too $hort)

3. Black and Yellow

4. Roll Up

5. Hopes & Dreams

6. Wake Up

7. The Race

8. Star of the Show (feat. Chevy Woods)

9. No Sleep

10. Get Your Sh*t

11. Top Floor

12. Fly Solo

13. Rooftops (feat. Curren$y)

14. Cameras

15. Black & Yellow (feat. Snoop Dogg, Juicy J & T-Pain) [G-Mix]

16. Middle Of You (feat. Chevy Woods, Nikkiya and MDMA)

17. Stoned

18. Taylor Gang

Are you looking forward to the expanded version of Wiz Khalifa's major label debut Rolling Papers? And will you one of the fans trying to cop a limited edition vinyl?