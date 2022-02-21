Wiz Khalifa has shown a ton of interest in MMA over the years. The artist does some MMA fighting on the side, and even has a vested interest in the financials of the sport as he is currently a part-owner of the Professional Fighters League, which is an alternative promotion for MMA combatants.

The league is always looking for new talent, and as you can imagine, someone like Jake Paul would be on their radar. After five successful boxing matches, Jake Paul is looking to break into MMA, and he is mostly gunning for the UFC, where he hopes to change some of the league's policies from within.

Warren Little/Getty Images

While speaking to TMZ, however, Wiz noted that he would love to have Paul come and join the PFL. After all, Paul has shown that he is, indeed, a serious fighter who can hold his own. While an official offer has not been sent, Wiz does seem pretty gung-ho about the idea.

“He’ll [Jake Paul] be tight if he fought for PFL,” Wiz said. “He’s a cool guy so wherever he ends up he’s gonna bring a lot of excitement.”

It remains to be seen what Paul's next move in MMA will be, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

[Via]