Wiz Khalifa Flows Smoothly Over Alchemist Production On "Tequila Shots In The AM"

Sometimes, it just be like that. Wiz Khalifa has been unleashing a steady flow of previously-unreleased songs for his fans, uploading a bunch of loosies to his SoundCloud page and alerting his fans on social media. Throughout the barrage of new music, Wiz has not specified exactly why he's gifting us with so many fresh vibes. The majority of his uploads have been freestyles but, to be completely honest, the Taylor Gang general always hits when he drops. After relying on some smooth R&B vibes, the lovable stoner got back to some extremely chill rap vibes on "Tequila Shots In The AM."

Produced by The Alchemist, this is just the latest example of why we love Khalifa so much. The Pittsburgh-based rapper loves to provide his loyal supporters with new music and even in between albums, he'll pull off something like this to remind us all that he's still out here. Considering he spends a lot of his time in the studio making hits, it's nice to hear a more subdued side of the recording artist here. As you would expect, there are plenty of weed references in his bars.

What do you think of this one compared to all the other throwaways he's been releasing?

Quotable Lyrics:

Young n***as with executive decisions

Turn on the TV and see us winning

They wanna be me, I just wanna be free

Never heard 'em talk cheap, fuck a bad bitch to sleep

Then take tequila shots in the AM