Wiz Khalifa Floats Over Mobb Deep Classic On "Vanity Fair"

Wiz Khalifa encompasses some of the great stoner stereotypes, at least in certain ways. For one, he tends to be a relatively fun-loving individual, never coming off as a try-hard and always willing to kick bars in the cipher. On the other hand, he can occasionally suffer from said lack of effort, resulting in a few themes and topics being driven into the ground. Yet amidst the smoke clouds, Wiz remains an emcee to his core and every so often issues a reminder. Today, that reminder comes by way of "Vanity Fair," a freestyle over Mobb Deep's "Survival Of The Fittest."

There's something about the grimy classic instrumental that seems to harness innate old-head energy in the purest form. It suits Khalifa nicely, as he floats over Havoc's production while laying down some cocky bars. "Doing my thing like a titan, these n***as mouths hurt from all the bitin'," he raps, switching up the flow. "N***as soft, I ain't nothin' like em."

The track arrives courtesy of his new mixtape, the cleverly titled It's Only Weed, Bro. Check that out now, and keep an eye out for more music from hip-hop's most prolific.

