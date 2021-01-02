Wiz Khalifa Enters The New Year With "#F*CC2020"

2020 has finally come to an end. A year that was filled with so much tragedy and loss, the NYE countdown was met with sighs of relief by the time the clock struck midnight. Just hours later, Wiz Khalifa commemorated this feeling with a brand new mixtape appropriately titled, #FUCC2020. The rapper's latest body of work is 24 songs in total with nothing but the right kind of vibes to kick off the 2021 smoke sessions
Check out the new project from Wiz and the tracklist below.
1. Palm Trees
2. Tha One
3. 2 Seats
4. Cold One
5. Purpose
6. Feel So Good
7. Bag O Kush
8. Patience
9. Versace Ash Tray
10. Summer Nights
11. Lotta Food On My Plate
12. Picture
13. Bat Man Coupe
14. Make Paper
15. Taylor Gang Gangster
16. Accidentally
17. Say A Prayer
18. Choices
19. Dude Love
20. Break It Down
21. Clouds
22. Bomb Weed
23. Huh?
24. Roll One Smoke One