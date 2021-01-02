Wiz Khalifa Enters The New Year With "#F*CC2020"

2020 has finally come to an end. A year that was filled with so much tragedy and loss, the NYE countdown was met with sighs of relief by the time the clock struck midnight. Just hours later, Wiz Khalifa commemorated this feeling with a brand new mixtape appropriately titled, #FUCC2020. The rapper's latest body of work is 24 songs in total with nothing but the right kind of vibes to kick off the 2021 smoke sessions

Check out the new project from Wiz and the tracklist below.

1. Palm Trees

2. Tha One

3. 2 Seats

4. Cold One

5. Purpose

6. Feel So Good

7. Bag O Kush

8. Patience

9. Versace Ash Tray

10. Summer Nights

11. Lotta Food On My Plate

12. Picture

13. Bat Man Coupe

14. Make Paper

15. Taylor Gang Gangster

16. Accidentally

17. Say A Prayer

18. Choices

19. Dude Love

20. Break It Down

21. Clouds

22. Bomb Weed

23. Huh?

24. Roll One Smoke One