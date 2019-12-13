In the 2000s, Wiz Khalifa was only getting started, building a grassroots following that lifted his career off the ground. Mixtapes like Burn After Rolling, Flight School, and Prince Of The City helped him make his name known but by the time the 2010s rolled around, Wiz Khalifa broke out into the mainstream with the success of "Black & Yellow". Since then, he's made hit after hit.

YouTube shared their list of top music videos of the 2010s. Although Wiz Khalifa didn't make number one, he came damn close. "See You Again," Wiz's tribute to Paul Walker ft. Charlie Puth, hit number three on their list following Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" (#2) and Luis Fonsi's "Desposito" ft. Daddy Yankee. To date, Wiz' "See You Again" has garnered 4,320,523,808 views on YouTube and counting. In 2018, Wiz Khalifa earned an incredibly rare diamond plaque for the track which featured on Furious 7 OST.

This song continues to be Wiz's biggest song of his career. Perhaps he'll get another diamond plaque in 2020s.

Peep the list below via Forbes.

1. Luis Fonsi - “Despacito (ft. Daddy Yankee)” - 6,558,078,465 views

2. Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You” - 4,517,718,066 views

3. Wiz Khalifa - “See You Again (ft. Charlie Puth)” - 4,320,523,808 views

4. Mark Ronson - “Uptown Funk (ft. Bruno Mars)” - 3,732,564,526 views

5. Psy - “Gangnam Style” - 3,471,161,219 views

6. Justin Bieber - “Sorry” - 3,225,301,301 views

7. Maroon 5 - “Sugar” - 3,086,744,534 views

8. Katy Perry - “Roar” - 2,968,228,909 views

9. OneRepublic - “Counting Stars” - 2,883,120,697 views

10. Ed Sheeran - “Thinking Out Loud” - 2,864,887,373 views