Wiz Khalifa Drops "Don't Know" Freebie

Milca P.
September 23, 2019 04:24
Don't Know
Wiz Khalifa

Wiz drops another one at the fans' request.


As he does so well, Wiz Khalifa has returned to drop off a new loose track with his "Don't Know" cut.

The new arrival came after fans implored the Taylor Gang honcho to deliver on another offering during the weekend and happily, he obliged.

"Y’all asked for a new one and this the first one clicked on," he tweeted. "It’s produced by my big homie @HarryFraud enjoy your Sunday."

Wiz's ability to randomly click and drop at his will definitely tosses up the question on just what calculated releases that he's still packing in the vault. Until a clear answer arrives, enjoy "Don't Know."

Quotable Lyrics

Now my team on top
They be wanting us to
But I promise that we ain't gon' stop
We got the game on lock

