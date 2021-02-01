Wiz Khalifa Drops "Chicken With The Cheese" Single Featuring 24hrs & Chevy Woods

For the second straight day, Wiz Khalifa has given us new music, this time dropping a new song featuring frequent collaborators 24hrs and Chevy Woods.

"Chicken With The Cheese" is the latest song from Wiz Khalifa, releasing on the Pittsburgh rapper's YouTube page on Monday morning. The song begins with 24hrs delivering some of his signature auto-tuned melodies before jumping into a verse, which Khalifa takes over midway. "Gotta be a classic if I put it on the streets," he raps in his verse. Taylor Gang member Chevy Woods jumps in for a verse of his own later in the song.

The record is a chill one, following up the release of "Ain't Sh*t Free" with Young Deji. It seems as though Wiz is dropping off a ton of records that he's been holding onto, so it might be time to turn on notifications for his posts. Could he be preparing us for a song-a-day release?

What do you think of the new track?

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta be a classic if I put it on the streets

Supposed to spend the night, but Ðµnd up staying for weeks

Gucci bathrobe, hand-woven Versace sheets

All thÐµ n***as with me stay solid like concrete

Baby girl a freak, send pictures and then delete

Hundred million sold, we made it through the critique