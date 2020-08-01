Wiz Khalifa Cruises With His "Top Down" On Single Prod. By Harry Fraud

It's Wiz Khalifa season. We've been pleasantly bombarded with an overwhelming amount of new Wiz tracks lately. On Friday (July 31), the Taylor Gang leader showed just how "Gah Damn High" he is on his feature on Juicy J's newly-released single. He was also included on the Road to Fast 9 Mixtape that also found its way to streaming services nine months before the film's release.

Wiz was doubling down on his Friday releases as he also shared his single"Top Down," his collaboration with celebrated producer Harry Fraud. Remaining true to his laid back vibe, Wiz and Fraud drop off an ethereal hip hop track that pairs perfectly with a little sticky icky. Stream "Top Down" by Wiz Khalifa and Harry Fraud and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Buy the waves for a mil (Buy the waves for a mil)

Ain't even tryna flex (Ain't even tryna flex)

Some of them niggas want the trophy

I want mind and respect (I want mind and respect)

Rapping these verses, breaking these purses when it's time to collect (When it's time to collect)

Don't even buy just one, we get 'em in sets (We get 'em in sets)