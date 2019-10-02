Wiz Khalifa Continues Strong Run With 24Hrs-Assisted "Ima Hold You Down"

Nobody has been more consistent than Wiz Khalifa in the last few weeks. For most of September, the Pittsburgh native uploaded a new song or freestyle onto his SoundCloud every single day. While some people have argued that Wiz should have saved these all for a potential mixtape, the man offered his own rebuttal by telling everyone that he's just gonna keep coming through on a regular basis to feed his loyal supporters with loosies. On one end, it gives us all something nice to look forward to. Khalifa always delivers and new music from the Taylor Gang general is never not welcome. On the other hand, it can be difficult to keep track of everything that's been dropping. Today, we needed something to get us over that Wednesday hump and, as expected, Wiz delivered.

Uploading a softer song with 24hrs, Wiz Khalifa settled on "Ima Hold You Down" as the song of the day. Spanning just over four minutes long, the track features a hook from the auto-tuned Twenty while Wiz provides us with plenty of quotables in his verses. The love song is all about loyalty winning together as a duo.

What do you think of this one? Are you hoping to hear more R&B material from Wiz in the future?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah we fucking 'round like we did back in the day

When you call my phone, really don't got shit to say

'Cause I ain't tryna get into it with you like I used to

I try to handle situations differently than you do