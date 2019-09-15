mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Connects With Sosamann On "Knowledge And Wisdom"

Kevin Goddard
September 15, 2019 16:51
Knowledge And Wisdom
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Sosamann

Listen to new Wiz & Sosamann dubbed "Knowledge And Wisdom."


Wiz Khalifa continues to keep the onslaught of new music coming. For the 10th release in as many days, following up "Neighbors," the Pittsburgh native decides to come through and share his newest offering today called “Knowledge & Wisdom” featuring fellow T.G.O.D. rapper Sosamann.

Over some DJ Fresh-production, Wiz delivers another cerebral, laid back freestyle rapping about getting high, stacking paper, and cruising around in his whip, among other things. It's another perfect track to roll up and ride out too.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Look for more from Wiz to be on the way as well.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got it by design, all it took was a lot of grind
My pant pockets stay filled up with them dollar signs
Aint it about that you not on my side
Her nigga had to change the song up her nose was so wide

- Wiz

Wiz Khalifa Sosamann
