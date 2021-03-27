Wiz Khalifa Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of "Rolling Papers"

It has officially been 10 years since Wiz Khalifa emerged with his major-label debut, Rolling Papers. Although it was his third album, Rolling Papers was a turning point in his career that turned the blog-era stoner into a mainstream act and pop culture icon. Sure, one might argue that it came at the cost of his music but he's gone on to make some major accomplishments in his career.

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the album, the rapper released an official deluxe edition, along with an additional four songs including the "Black & Yellow" G-Mix and his anthem, "Taylor Gang," along with an unreleased verse from Nipsey Hussle on "Hopes & Dreams."

Check out the 10-year anniversary deluxe edition of Rolling Papers below. What's your favorite song off of the project?