When it comes to Wiz Khalifa, there is one thing that completely absorbs his thoughts at all times: weed. The rapper's brand is synonymous with marijuana at this point. When you think of the Pittsburgh-raised emcee, you likely see him with a microphone in one hand and a fat joint in the other. It's just the way it is. He's got his own strain and everything, skyrocketing him to a level that not many stoners reach in their lives. While he's become a family man in the last few years, co-parenting little Sebastian with his ex-girl Amber Rose, nothing will ever come in the way of his first love. While we're sure he has way more love for Bash than he does for dried marijuana flower, he appears to be absolutely mesmerized by the joint he just rolled, looking starry-eyed as a result.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

Wiz wants his fans to take notice of his Decent Exposure Tour hoodie but some fans are more interested in the way he's staring at his weed. It's only a matter of time before somebody creates a meme with the caption "get you a man that looks at you the same way Wiz Khalifa looks at his joint." For real, he looks like he's in love.

Do you think you'd be able to handle his weed?