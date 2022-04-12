Wiz Khalifa says that he's getting back to the gym, following a week where he was ridiculed on social media for his workout attire by Gillie Da Kid. After the two traded shots, Gillie's Instagram page was allegedly taken down for "bullying."

"Back in the gym," Khalifa wrote on Twitter. "Let’s see who gets pissed this week."



Harry How / Getty Images

Gillie had originally taken issue with how short Khalifa's shorts were in the videos and photos he had been posting of himself working out.

"You a legend, man. It's Pennsylvania, baby. Philly to Pittsburgh but I had to unfollow him today, man. Every time I come on my page, man, you in your drawers," Gillie said on social media. "You giving up strap-and-ball action, man. Every day, man?! I can't even do eight balls in the corner pocket every day when I wake up man."

After the two sent comments back and forth, Gillie claimed on Twitter that Khalifa snitched to Instagram to have him kicked off the platform.

Khalifa said the accusation was untrue and that he even offered to help Gillie get his page back after it had been taken down.

