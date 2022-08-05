Wiz Khalifa found himself in hot water this week following an appearance at an LA nightclub. The rapper had a bit of a rough evening while promoting Multiverse due to some technical difficulties and unprofessionalism, according to Bootleg Kev. Unfortunately, Wiz ended up lashing out and having a viral moment, leading members of the DJ community to rail against the Kush & OJ rapper.

Following commentary from DJ Hed and Kid Capri, Wiz sat down with DJ Envy and DJ Drama to address the controversial video clip. "I wanna apologize to all the DJs and the entire DJ community for my behavior. I do realize that it was a bit much and I'm a big enough man to be like, 'Yo, that shouldn't have happened. That shouldn't go down. That's not how business gets handled, and that's not how you get your point across,'" he said.

Wiz explained that he was booked to perform at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles for his album release. He said that he already handed over a flash drive to the DJs with the five songs they were supposed to perform that evening. Wiz's issues stemmed from the cues and timing of the records being off. Wiz added that he usually tries to build a rapport with DJs he's never performed with before, whether that's tapping then on their shoulder to cue muting a record or cutting off a song at a certain part.

"In an attempt to do that, it was getting thrown off. Everything was just -- it wasn't going right. The music wasn't going right. There were people talking over it. And I calmly was like, 'Let's get it together, guys.' I was like, 'I understand but we need to get on the same page,'" he said, revealing that it was his first attempt to mend the situation. However, things continued to be more unprofessional as the set went on and eventually, Wiz got confrontational.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"It was frustrating and I got emotional and I showed my emotions and that's mainly what you see in the video. I definitely out of line for touching the young man's hat and doing what some people might consider assaulting a DJ. That's not in my character and that's not how I handle things. And it's not excusable and it's not defendable," he said.

Check the full interview below.