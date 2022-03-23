Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T & Girl Talk Collide On "How The Story Goes"

Two fixtures of the blog era have joined forces with Girl Talk for a brand new collaborative project due out next month. Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T. joined with the Pittsburgh-born DJ for Full Court Press which they announced last month with the Smoke Dza-assisted, "Put You On." This week, they came through with "How The Story Goes," a laidback smoke-friendly record that puts Wiz and Big K.R.I.T in an introspective space where they reflect on money and status, and how it affects the relationships around them.

"Wiz recorded his verse first. I thought the beat was a slightly different vibe than normal for him, but once he got in the booth, it felt like a natural fit. K.R.I.T came in and built the rest of the song around that verse. He was able to capture the feel of the sample and take it somewhere new," Girl Talk said in a statement. "This turned into one of the songs that I ended up going back to the most."

Quotable Lyrics

It's funny how the models and the bottles go

Took her in a section full of bible hoes

Hopin' that an athlete with holla, though

Last week, she was a singer but she model, though