Wiz Khalifa & Tuki Team Up On "Flamboyant"

Aron A.
September 30, 2019 13:59
Flamboyant
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Tuki Carter

Wiz Khalifa is back with another one.


Wiz Khalifa has been consistently blessing fans with new music throughout this month. It feels like he's essentially dropped something new every single day. Some of them have been hits while others have been misses but overall, it's nice to hear Wiz just come through with some new music. A few days ago, he linked up with YG for "Shouldn't Matter." Now, he links up with his Taylor Gang signee, Tuki Carter, for his new single, "Flamboyant." Sledgren handles the production on the track with a smooth beat while Tuki and Wiz Khalifa effortlessly flow, going back to back as they deliver lengthy free verses. Tuki kicks things off on the first verse before the Taylor Gang general holds it down to close the track out.

Quotable Lyrics
I got credit, n***a, dead that shit
And I ain't worried 'bout the paper 'cause I get that shit
And ain't no point of lookin' back 'cause I'm ahead of you pricks
I'm gettin' cheddar, and my whips is better, and my bitch a 10
You ain't throwin' up the gang, we don't comprehend

Wiz Khalifa Tuki Carter Sledgren new song new track
