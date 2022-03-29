Wiz Khalifa & Tory Lanez Join Ricky P Summer Friendly Bop "No Games"

Taylor Gang producer and engineer Ricky P aims to own the summer, and he's enlisted the help of Wiz Khalifa and Tory Lanez. Ricky shared his new single, "No Games" ft. Wiz and Tory on Friday, just in time for the warm months ahead. Ricky's warm melodies hold down the hook while Wiz and Tory Lanez take inspiration from their day-to-day lives. The Taylor Gang head honcho rides the beat as he reflects on his rise to a boss, while Tory gets in his melodic bag as he reflects on the number of women entering his life.

"No Games" is the title track from a three-song pack that Ricky P dropped last week alongside Red Cup Nation.

Check out his new song with Wiz Khalifa and Tory Lanez below.

Quotable Lyrics

If you ain't fuckin' me on the first night, it's cool

Got too many bad bitches, can count on a fist full

It's me and Ricky P got these bitches trying to get through

