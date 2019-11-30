Wiz Khalifa & PNB Rock Join Blac Youngsta On "Eaze My Mind"

Church On Sunday took Blac Youngsta over a year to craft, and his hard work is evident as you listen to the project. There is a range of emotion on the album, yet "Eaze My Mind" stood out as a personal favorite. The guitar riffs on the instrumental are entrancing enough to force listeners to hit the repeat button. Familiar trap percussions keep the tempo at a creeping pace, allowing the guitar space to reverberate.

Wiz Khalifa spits a spirited second verse that is reminiscent of Cabin Fever era Wiz. He steals the show on this one, although Youngsta's verses aren't forgettable. Still, it feels like this beat was made for Wiz to shine on. PNB Rock lays down a generic yet catchy hook that gets the job done. It's brief enough to memorize instantly and the melody is easy to get stuck in your head.

Quotable Lyrics

Use bustdowns to tell my time

Ain't my main bitch, you my side

Your diamonds is fake, it's fired

I'm like Jay, I can't retire

Got your dream girl in my live

I got V12s in my ride

Frozen pieces, you should slide