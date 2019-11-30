mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa & PNB Rock Join Blac Youngsta On "Eaze My Mind"

Karlton Jahmal
November 30, 2019 12:21
Eaze My Mind
Blac Youngsta Feat. Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock

Ride to this


Church On Sunday took Blac Youngsta over a year to craft, and his hard work is evident as you listen to the project. There is a range of emotion on the album, yet "Eaze My Mind" stood out as a personal favorite. The guitar riffs on the instrumental are entrancing enough to force listeners to hit the repeat button. Familiar trap percussions keep the tempo at a creeping pace, allowing the guitar space to reverberate. 

Wiz Khalifa spits a spirited second verse that is reminiscent of Cabin Fever era Wiz. He steals the show on this one, although Youngsta's verses aren't forgettable. Still, it feels like this beat was made for Wiz to shine on. PNB Rock lays down a generic yet catchy hook that gets the job done. It's brief enough to memorize instantly and the melody is easy to get stuck in your head. 

Quotable Lyrics
Use bustdowns to tell my time
Ain't my main bitch, you my side
Your diamonds is fake, it's fired
I'm like Jay, I can't retire
Got your dream girl in my live
I got V12s in my ride
Frozen pieces, you should slide

