Wiz Khalifa & Moneybagg Yo Connect On New Song "Never Lie"

Kevin Goddard
August 23, 2019 10:05
Never Lie
Wiz Khalifa Feat. MoneyBagg Yo
Produced by TM88

Listen to Wiz & Moneybagg Yo's new song "Never Lie."


Not long after wrapping up his "Decent Exposure" tour with French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, & others, Wiz Khalifa decides to come through today and share a new song called “Never Lie” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Going in over production from TM88 & IdLabs, Wiz has message to the masses, letting everyone know they “shouldn't be a hater all your life,” meanwhile Moneybagg Yo (who’s somehow dating Megan Thee Stallion) spits his respective verse rapping about fake fans & friends. “Soon as you pop, get a buzz/ That’s when they stop showing love/ Done rapping for some validation/ All the hate just tired of being wasted,” Moneybagg raps.

Following up Wiz’s latest release “Fly Times,” take a listen to the infectious new collab and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can see it in your eyes, they never lie
Hearing rumors, fuck them, why I'm not surprised
I can tell you're dying deep inside
Showing love is something maybe you should try
Shouldn't be a hater all your life
Shouldn't be a hater all your life
Shouldn't be a hater all your life

- Wiz

Wiz Khalifa MoneyBagg Yo TM88
