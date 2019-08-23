Wiz Khalifa & Moneybagg Yo Connect On New Song "Never Lie"

Not long after wrapping up his "Decent Exposure" tour with French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, & others, Wiz Khalifa decides to come through today and share a new song called “Never Lie” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Going in over production from TM88 & IdLabs, Wiz has message to the masses, letting everyone know they “shouldn't be a hater all your life,” meanwhile Moneybagg Yo (who’s somehow dating Megan Thee Stallion) spits his respective verse rapping about fake fans & friends. “Soon as you pop, get a buzz/ That’s when they stop showing love/ Done rapping for some validation/ All the hate just tired of being wasted,” Moneybagg raps.

Following up Wiz’s latest release “Fly Times,” take a listen to the infectious new collab and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can see it in your eyes, they never lie

Hearing rumors, fuck them, why I'm not surprised

I can tell you're dying deep inside

Showing love is something maybe you should try

Shouldn't be a hater all your life

Shouldn't be a hater all your life

Shouldn't be a hater all your life

- Wiz