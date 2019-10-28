Wiz Khalifa & Moneybagg Yo Are Frat Leaders At Taylor U In "Never Lie" Video

Welcome to Taylor University.

Wiz Khalifa has been unloading so many songs on SoundCloud these past few months that you may have forgotten that he released an official single too. He dropped "Never Lie" featuring Moneybagg Yo near the end of August, after the two had been travelling around together on the Decent Exposure tour. The song has a booming instrumental courtesy of some of today's biggest producers, TM88 and ID Labs. It has not yet been announced which project the single will belong too, but new music from Wiz is never too far off in the future. Even though the Pittsburgh rapper just dumped about 100 songs on SC, his last full-length release arrived not too long ago. Wiz gifted us Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young just in time to soundtrack this year's 4/20 holiday.

The Derek Pike-directed music video for "Never Lie" shows Wiz and Moneybagg serving as leaders of rivaling frats at Taylor University, Alpha Psi Wiz and Kappa Omega Yo. While the video intended to be a rivals-turned-friends story, everyone seemed unable to feign animosity. Instead, it's just a bunch of people in varsity jackets who are probably too high to be bothered with any competitiveness. The video ends with a message confirming that the frats had established a truce and decided to throw ragers together.