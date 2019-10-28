Part of the fun of having a significant other is getting to coordinate costumes on Halloween. Alright, that's a pretty minor part of being in a relationship. The major stuff should be pretty obvious but already this year, we're seeing some impressive couple's costumes for the upcoming unofficial holiday.

It's nearly everybody's favorite day of the year. Spooky Season is upon us and Halloween parties are in full effect. This weekend started off the scares and we're set to continue all throughout this week and into Saturday and Sunday. Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty already kicked us off by dressing as Joker and Harley Quinn, even adding props to the background to make their designs even more outstanding. But Wiz Khalifa and his new girlfriend are giving them a run for their money.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Who will end up with the dominant couple's idea for this year? While Nicki and Wiz's costumes weren't entirely original -- I mean, you can cop these at most specialty shops -- the latter opted for a Mortal Kombat theme this year. Debuting his new girlfriend on the official Taylor Gang social media profile, Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar (who has been identified by Bossip) showed off their love for the season. Dressing as Chun-Li (not Nicki Minaj...), the model and blogger looked comfortable with her man, flexing their Halloween goals and showing that couple's costumes can be fun sometimes.

Are you feeling the get-up?