Wiz Khalifa & DP Beats Connect On New Banger "Go Far"

Wiz Khalifa has an effortless way about him. We've seen it time and time again, his cavalier demeanor manifesting on all sorts of tracks. But don't get it twisted, the man is far from lazy. Between ardently hitting the studio and the gym, Wiz has developed a formidable work ethic in all facets of life. A recent slew of loosies shone a spotlight on his prolific musical output; it's not his fault he makes it look so easy. Today, he's once again lined up another release, this time teaming up with producer DP Beats for "Go Far," a single off the upcoming DPONTHEBEAT Vol 4.

With the full drop arriving at midnight, all signs point to Wiz and DP sitting on a breezy banger. Once again, Wiz opts to tackle some of his favorite topics, ranging from his dominance, his sexual prowess, his lavish wealth, the list goes on. And yet, he somehow makes it work, floating over DP's airy production with the confidence of one with nothing more to prove. Check it out now, and sound off below - how do you feel about where Wiz Khalifa is these days, musically speaking?